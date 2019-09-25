ASHVILLE — Coming into its Mid-State League Buckeye Division opener last week, Teays Valley had scored just 31 points in its first three games of the season, with seven of those coming on a kickoff return for a touchdown.
What a difference a week makes.
The Vikings produced 469 yards of total offense and looked unstoppable in the first quarter of a 41-7 win over Logan Elm.
Teays Valley rushed for 276 of those yards, led by Tristan McDanel covering 131 yards on just 13 carries and two touchdowns, and Chance Littler adding 76 yards on 14 touches.
The Vikings also added a wrinkle to their offense with receiver Clayton Knox taking some direct snaps at quarterback, with the senior covering 52 yards on seven carries and scoring a touchdown.
McDanel was also sharp through the air, completing 8 of 10 passes for 183 yards, with Hubbard catching three of those pigskins for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Knox adding three grabs for 49 yards and a score.
“It comes down to execution and we executed quite a bit better on offense than we did in our first three games,” Teays Valley coach Mark Weber said. “Our goal is to get 300-350 yards per week and around 21-28 points and we feel pretty good with the defense that we have.
“We had better blocking and our athletes stepped up and made plays. We talked last week about climbing out of the pit of that horrible night we had in Canal Winchester. We took the first step up the ladder last week, but we need to take another step this week against Fairfield Union.”
After a 66-7 loss the previous week to Canal Winchester, the Vikings were also stout on defense, yielding the Braves just 71 yards of offense, including negative six yards rushing.
The Vikings (3-1, 1-0) continue league play on Friday at Fairfield Union (0-4, 0-1).
Fairfield Union is coming off a tough 41-6 loss last week to Amanda-Clearcreek.
The Falcons, who have just 33 players in their high school program, allowed 361 of Amanda-Clearcreek’s 462 yards of total offense in the first half. Amanda-Clearcreek averaged 14.4 yards per carry as it rushed for 316 yards.
5-foot-11 senior running back Isaac Daugherty and 6-3 senior quarterback Blayde Patton carry much of the load for the Falcons. Daugherty rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries last week and Patton completed 6 of 13 passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
“Patton is a pretty good athlete at quarterback who can both run and pass, so we need to focus on containing him,” Weber said. “Logan Elm had 2-3 big kids on the line last week, while Fairfield Union has 4-5, so they are a little deeper in terms of size on the line.”
The Vikings cruised to a 48-7 win in last season’s tilt and have prevailed in the past nine meetings.