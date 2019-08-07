Ayden Gillilan continued a strong opening week of golf on Wednesday by earning medalist honors at the Circleville Invitational.
The Teays Valley senior turned in a scorecard of 77, outdistancing Fairfield Union’s Blake Ranegar by six strokes for the honor at the Pickaway Country Club.
“All the work Ayden put in over the summer and really for the last three summers has paid off, especially with his consistency and approach he has to his round,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “Ayden doesn’t have very many bad holes, but when he does have one he realizes he can make that stroke up with the game he has and doesn’t let one bad hole become several.
“Our other guys are seeing that approach work for Ayden and are using it, as well, to their benefit.”
The Vikings topped the seven-school field with 336. Fellow Mid-State League Buckeye Division defending co-champion Fairfield Union came in second with 356.
Adam Benschoter (84) and Kyle Wingo (85) followed with the third and fourth lowest scores in the field and Danny Crane rounded out scoring for the Vikings with 90.
“Ayden, Adam and Kyle are the leaders on our team and are doing a nice job of setting an example and helping our younger players in the program,” Barnett said. “They’re all competitive players who don’t like to lose and are the backbone of our team.”
Also playing for Teays Valley were Eli Rings (95) and J.D. Lathem (104).
Logan Elm finished third with 385.
Jaren Stover and Ryan Kraft each fired a round of 93 to lead the Braves, followed by Colton Mace (97) and Dilon Riffle (102). Also playing for Logan Elm were Avery Clouse (102) and Luke Baldwin (118).
Amanda-Clearcreek took fifth with 424.
Forrest Doersam led the way with 94, Darren Hunter and Landon Horn each shot 109 and Evan Milles turned in a tally of 112.
Circleville claimed sixth with 427.
Austin Hulse paced the host Tigers with 87, followed by Wyatt Allison (102), Garrett Brooks (116) and Alex Turnbull (122).
Westfall finished seventh in its first match of the season with 440.
Jack Latham turned in a scorecard of 94, followed by Parker Thornton (97), Jose Kern (118) and Hayden Ailing (131). Also playing for the Mustangs were Brian Schobeloch (154) and Josh Poole (175).
The Vikings traveled to the Portsmouth Invitational on Thursday and placed second out of 13 schools with 328. Fairlawn won the invitational with a 328.
“I was real pleased with our play today and that’s the direction we want our team score to go,” Barnett said. “Being the fourth consecutive day of playing 18 holes, I thought our focus and stamina were real good.”
Gillilan finished with a round of 74 to finish second in the overall field.
Rings and Crane each turned in an 83 and Benschoter and Wingo both finished with an 88.
“Eli stayed on the fairway the entire day and really put together a nice round, as did Daniel. Those were both career-low rounds,” Barnett said. “If we can get Daniel and Eli to move in that direction to go with what Ayden, Adam and Kyle are going to do this season, I really like our chances moving forward.”
The Aces, Braves, Tigers and Vikings all travel to the Bloom-Carroll Invitational today at Pine Hill.