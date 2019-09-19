It came down to a tiebreaker between the top two Pickaway County girls golf teams on Thursday at Crown Hill Golf Club.
Teays Valley and Westfall were tied with 168 apiece after nine holes, meaning the fifth-score would decide who would be named county champion for this season.
And that was the Vikings, thanks to Haley Babcock’s scorecard of 49.
Teays Valley freshman Audrey Keplar and Westfall sophomore Maddi Shoults shared county medalist honors with a 37.
Brooke DeVolld followed with 40 for the Vikings, Caroline Chafin had 43 and Ashton Anderson fired a 48. Also playing for TV was Isabella Crego (57).
“This was a great win for our girls. Westfall has a really good team and we have battled back and forth all season and should be congratulated on their match,” TV coach Annette Riley said. “Our girls did a great job tonight. These girls have continued to pick each other up all season, when one struggles, someone else steps up.
“This is the second time this season that Haley Babcock has come in with a winning fifth score to break a tie. Audrey Keplar, a freshman is playing some of her best golf right now, which is what we need heading into tournaments. This has been a true team effort this season to have the success we have had.”
Following Shoults was Emily Cook (41), Ella Seeley (44) and Elizabeth Hart for the Mustangs. Maddie Cook and Makayla Bryant also played and both shot 59.
Circleville was third with 224 and Logan Elm took fourth with 241.