ASHVILLE— It was a week full of milestones for the Teays Valley wrestling team.
On Wednesday, junior Gunner Havens reached an individual achievement. During a quad-meet at home, Havens won his 100th match. An important statistic for elite high school wrestlers, Havens felt the match itself wasn’t indicative of the career he’s had.
“I was happy with the 100th win. It was a tech fall and I didn’t want it to go that way. I wanted it to be a pin, but it is what it is. And I still got the five points for the team,” Havens said on Friday.
“I’m a fan of pins, for sure. For one, it’s more [points] for the team. It’s six instead of five, so I try to get the most points for the team,” Havens continued, but also mentioned there is personal pride on the line in how he wins his matches.
“I think it shows dominance, just going out there and pinning your kid. That’s always the goal in mind.”
Havens would have to settle for a win by decision for his next milestone as well.
On Friday, the Vikings hosted the MSL Buckeye Division Tournament, and ticked off a few more milestones.
Havens’ best friend on the team, fellow junior Joey Thurston, claimed the MSL title in the 285 weight-class after defeating Circleville junior Trent Fulgham. Thurston’s pin of Fulgham also marked the 100th win of his high school career.
Senior Zander Graham reached an achievement of a different sort on Friday.
When Graham claimed the MSL title in the 144 weight-class by pinning Amanda-Clearcreek junior Landon Lhuillier, he earned the distinction of winning the MSL in four straight years.
As a freshman, Graham won the MSL title in the 113 weight-class, and followed this with a league win at 126 in his sophomore year. Graham was the league champion in the 126 weight-class last year, but after Friday he said this year ment the most to him.
“This one was special because I didn’t give up any offensive points against any MSL opponents this season,” Graham said.
The only point earned by an MSL wrestler against Graham this season was a penalty point awarded because of a foul called against Graham.
Joining Graham and Thurston in a first place spot were junior Camden McDanel at 190, senior Jacob Robinett in the 175 weight-class and Havens, who competed up a weight-class on Friday at 113.
McDanel went up against Bloom-Carroll senior Clay Dozer in the first place match and won with a pin in the second period.
Robinett faced off with Logan Elm senior Andrew Uk Burns for first place. Robinett scored six straight points before pinning Uk Burns after 3 minutes and 15 seconds.
Havens failed to pin Fairfield Union sophomore James Wirthington in the 113 first place match. Instead, Havens won with a 7-4 decision to claim his MSL title.
“Tonight didn’t go the way I wanted, but it was good to get a six minute match in. Cause I haven’t had one all year,” Havens said of the unusual result for him.
Other placers for the Vikings:
Sophomore Ava Miller at 106 in fourth place
Senior Kadin Walls at 120 in second place
Sophomore Wesley Henderson at 126 in third place
Sophomore Joey Williams at 132 in third place
Freshman Roman Younger at 138 in third place
Freshman Aiden Kennedy at 150 in third place
Senior Avery Palermini at 157 in fourth place
Freshman Ethan Schwalbauch at 165 in third place
Junior Gavin Karshner at 215 in third place
As a team, Teays Valley won their third straight MSL title with 225 total points. The team will compete at the Central District Division I sectionals on Feb. 26, 2022 at Newark High School.
Amanda-Clearcreek
The Aces finished the league tournament in second place with 151 points, and had three first place finishers.
Senior Luke Herron won the 132 weight-class after pinning Logam Elm junior Brady Allen. Herron has been on a hot streak in his final high school season, hitting his 100th win this season and staying undefeated well into January.
Fellow senior Grant Guiler finished first in the 157 weight-class. In the championship match, Guiler faced Fairfield Union junior Mitchell King and won by a 7-4 decision.
The 165 weight-class was claimed by senior Hunter Matheny. Up against Vinson Haines, a freshman from Liberty Union, Matheny made quick work of the match, pinning Haines in 44 seconds.
Three Aces finished in second place on Friday, senior Bobby Peiratt at 138, junior Landon Lhuillier at 144 and freshman Peyton Beavers at 150.
Freshman Reese Marshall placed third in the 106 weight-class, while sophomore Jacob Durr was third in the 113 weight-class.
The final wrestler to finish on the podium for A-C was junior Zac Julian who finished fourth in the heavyweight competition.
The Central District Division III sectionals are set for Feb. 25-26, 2022 at Ridgedale High School.
Circleville
The Circleville Tigers rounded out the top three in the team results with 104 points.
Sophomore Jacob Johnson was the first Tiger to earn a league title on Friday. Johnson won the 126 weight-class after a close match against Logan Elm sophomore Tristan Hanning that ended in a 12-10 decision.
Fellow sophomore Gage Bolt also finished first in his weight-class, beating A-C senior Bobby Pieratt in a 3-2 decision. Bolt’s season has been solid and he currently sits at No. 30 in the Division II 138 weight-class state rankings.
The Tigers had one second place finisher on Friday. Junior Trent Fulgham fell to TV’s Joey Thurston in the heavyweight-class, though Fulgham still holds on to No. 30 in the state DII 285 rankings.
To round out their top placers, Circleville had five fourth place finishers:
Sophomore Landen Zarbaugh at 113
Sophomore Hayden Liff at 120
Freshman Ayden Reedy at 132
Freshman Lane Adams at 144
Sophomore Noah Jones at 215
The Tigers will compete on Feb. 26, 2022 in the Southeast District Division II sectionals at Washington Court House High School.
Logan Elm
The Logan Elm Braves finished fifth as a team with 88 points and had two first place and three second place finishers.
Freshman Blaine Holzschuh started the championship round off on a good foot for the Braves. Holzschuh won the 106 weight-class with a 9-8 decision over Bloom-Carroll freshman Ethan Moore.
Not to be out done, fellow freshman Gavin Hoover won a close match against Teays Valley senior Kadin Walls to win the 120 weight-class.
At 126, sophomore Tristan Hanning had a tough match against Circleville’s Jacob Johnson. After going down 4-0 in the first minute, Hanning was unable to come back and Johnson won a 12-10 decision.
Sophomore Brady Allen faced Amanda-Clearcreek senior Luke Herron in the 132 weight-class. Allen held strong in the first period but was pinned by Herron in the second period.
Senior Andrew Uk Burns faced Teays Valley’s Jacob Robinett in the 175 weight-class. Uk Burns held off Robinett for 3:15 before being pinned.
The Braves will join the Tigers at Washington Court House High School for the Southeast District Division II sectionals on Feb. 26, 2022.