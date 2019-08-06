Annette Riley credited a mixture of experience and additional depth with helping the Teays Valley girls golf team capture the Mid-State League Buckeye Division preseason match on Tuesday at Upper Lansdowne.
The Vikings topped the seven-team field with 352, followed by defending champion Bloom-Carroll (372) and Fairfield Union (456).
“I felt we had a solid round today,” the TV coach said. “We did not graduate anyone from last season and have added two freshmen that will help our team. Our two seniors led the team with freshman Audrey Keplar adding the third score. Junior Ashton Anderson rounded out the top four, showing much improvement from last year.”
Brooke DeVolld finished a stroke behind Bloom-Carroll’s Madison Snyder with a round of 78 to take second in the field. The TV senior was followed by Caroline Chafin (86), Keplar (89) and Anderson (99). Also playing for the Vikings were Isabella Crego (109) and Hannah Babcock (114).
Circleville was fourth with 459.
Sidney Gray and Maddison Hess each paced the Tigers with a score of 101, Morgan Griffith had 117 and Rae Johnson followed with 140.
Logan Elm took fifth with 460.
Olivia Huffman shot 90, followed by Erica Dale (118), Gracieanne Gray (124) and Elayna Locke (128). Also playing for LE were Ellie Locke (148) and Karlie Gray (156).
Mustangs win invitational
Westfall captured the McClain Invitational on Tuesday with a team score of 354. West Union followed in a very distant second at 432.
Maddi Shoults earned medalist honors with a 75, followed by Ella Seeley (81), Elizabeth Hart (99) and Emily Cook (99). Maddie Cook also played for the Mustangs and turned in a 101.