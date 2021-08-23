CHILLICOTHE — The Teays Valley Vikings took to the road in their first regular-season game visiting the Chillicothe Cavaliers. After a strong third quarter, the Vikings claimed their first win of the season with the final score 28-17.
Teays Valley struck gold first with No. 33 Camden McDanel running in a touchdown from five yards out — PAT by No. 22 Cade Clifton was good — putting the Vikings ahead 7-0 with over 11 minutes left in the first quarter.
Still in the first quarter, No. 11 Tyler Love gave the Vikings another goal-line score running in a touchdown from one yard out — Clifton PAT good — taking the lead up to 14-0.
Now in the second half, Teays Valley continued to hold the ball on offense, scoring again at the 12-minute mark in the third quarter. Stepping back in the pocket, Love’s pass to No. 23 Harrison Payne took the ball 80-yards in for the score — Clifton good on another PAT; score at 21-0.
Chillicothe finally got points on the board thanks to a 25-yard field goal by Cavaliers’ No. 8 Mason Doughty; score 21-3 with under five minutes in the third quarter.
After a Cavaliers field goal, Teays Valley returned on offense and scored on a kickoff with the ball being caught by Payne on his team’s own eight-yard line. Payne went the distance returning Chillicothe’s kickoff 92 yards for the score — Clifton’s PAT called good putting the score at 28-3.
With just 11 second left in the third quarter, Chillicothe’s No. 44 Max Lee scored from two yards out for a touchdown with a PAT putting the deficit at 28-10 for the Cavaliers.
Around the two-and-a-half-minute mark in the fourth quarter, Chillicothe added another touchdown to their column after Doughty connected with No. 17 Aaron Valentine for a 14-yard score.
The late offensive approach by the Cavaliers was not enough to mount a comeback as the Vikings took the win on the road with the final score 28-17.
NEXT
The Teays Valley Vikings are schedule to play the Logan Chieftains at home in Ashville starting at 7 p.m.
Teays Valley 28, Chillicothe 17
Teays Valley 7 7 14 0 — 28
Chillicothe 0 0 10 7 — 17
TVHS
Rushing Yards 36-201
Passing Yards 126 (2-6)