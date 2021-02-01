PATASKALA — The Vikings of Teays Valley High School ventured out to Licking County this past Saturday to compete in what was originally scheduled to be the Mason Boyd Memorial Tournament. With a new event format, the Vikings ended the day with a positive record with three wrestlers going undefeated for the day.
Traditionally, the Mason Boyd Memorial Tournament, held typically at Watkins Memorial High School, is an individual wrestler affair. Unsurprisingly, this events that transpired last year — and bleeding into this season — has hindered all attempts to safely hold indoor sporting events.
This year, due to the state’s pandemic guidance, Watkins Memorial instead played host to a pair of quad dual meets, one occurring in the morning and one in the evening. In Perry County, 22 total teams were allowed to compete in the Jimmy Wood Invitational at New Lexington High School — six teams less than the year prior.
The first quad dual meet took place at 9 a.m. at Watkins Memorial High School, located in Pataskala. The Vikings were fortunate as they were scheduled to compete in the second quad-meet scheduled for 2 p.m. that day.
In their first dual meet, the Vikings took on Warren County’s Panthers of Springboro High School. Their first test would be their first loss as the Vikings would lose by a narrow margin of 36-31.
In their next meet, the Vikings took to the mat with the host — the Warriors of Watkins Memorial. Unlike their last match, the Vikings went full steam ahead taking down the warriors with the ending tally being 46-24.
Lastly, to end out an afternoon on the mat, Teays Valley would defeat Marion County’s own River Valley Vikings by the margin of 44-12.
In the end, three wrestlers took home bragging rights after not seeing a personal loss the whole day. Teays Valley wrestlers going undefeated included 106-pounder Gunner Havens, 285-pounder Joey Thurston and 170-pounder Even Mckinzie.
Other members of the team saw more wins than losses in one-on-one matchups with other teams. Wrestlers going 2-1 on the day included 138-pounder Zander Graham, 182-pounder Camden McDaniel, 120-pounder Kadin Walls, 152-pounder Ethan Burch, 220-pounder Liam Wilsons and 160-pounder Donato Russo.
“It was a good day for wrestling, and we are looking forward to the rest of the season,” Teays Valley wrestling coach Todd Nace told The Circleville Herald.
This week, the Vikings will test their mental fortitude again on Wednesday’s visit to the Bulldogs of Bloom Carroll, then at home against the Aces of Amanda-Clearcreek and again at home on Friday against the Fairfield Union Falcons.