Season record: 14-10
Finishes, awards and honors
Sectional champions
Morgan Blakeman, all-MSL first team
Cara Cooper, made 1000th dig and all-MSL second team
Gabby McConnell, all-MSL second team
Chandler Hayes, honorable mention
Coach quote
“We faced a season full of adversity... The girls did a great job with that and were always open to playing different positions or taking on new responsibilities... We will spend the off season getting stronger and tightening up on our skills so that we come back better next year.” —Head Coach Danielle Perkins