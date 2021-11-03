Circleville Volleyball wins Unioto Invitational

2021 volleyball team wins Unioto Invitational

 Submitted photo

Season record: 14-10

Finishes, awards and honors

Sectional champions

Morgan Blakeman, all-MSL first team

Cara Cooper, made 1000th dig and all-MSL second team

Gabby McConnell, all-MSL second team

Chandler Hayes, honorable mention

Coach quote

“We faced a season full of adversity... The girls did a great job with that and were always open to playing different positions or taking on new responsibilities... We will spend the off season getting stronger and tightening up on our skills so that we come back better next year.” —Head Coach Danielle Perkins

