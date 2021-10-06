Tuesday
Volleyball
• Circleville takes the 3-0 win over Amanda-Clearcreek. Set scores: 25-8, 25-8, 25-8.
• Teays Valley claimed the 3-0 win over Fairfield Union with set scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-23.
• Logan Elm defeated Liberty Union in three sets. Set scores: 25-10, 30-28, 25-23.
Junior Cara Cooper reached 1,000. Throughout last season, Cooper had an ACL and meniscus tear, which she played through. She endured surgery on Nov. 25, 2020 and has been back since then, while playing with a brace.
• Westfall took the win over Huntington in four sets (3-1). Set scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Marissa Mullins led her Lady Mustangs with 26 kills, 16 digs and three blocks. Hailey Young had a career high of 19 kills, eight digs, three aces and one block. Claire Latham had 42 assists, 14 digs, three kills, two blocks and an ace. Madi Brown had a career high of 22 digs.