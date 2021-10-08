Tuesday
• New Hope fell to Shekinah, 2-3. Set scores: 17-25, 12-25, 25-22, 25-16, 12-15.
Thursday
• Circleville took the 3-0 win over Liberty Union. Set scores: 25-22, 25-13, 25-18.
• Teays Valley fell to Hamilton Township, 1-3, with set scores of 18-25, 22-25, 25-12 and 12-25.
• Logan Elm defeated Fairfield Union, 3-1. Set scores were 18-25, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-17.
• Amanda-Clearcreek fell 1-3 to Bloom-Carroll. Set scores were 27-25, 11-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
• Westfall fell to Adena in three sets — 0-3. Set scores: 19-25, 21-25, 12-25.