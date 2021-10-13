Tuesday

• Teays Valley took the 3-1 win over Circleville. Set scores: 18-25, 25-13, 16-25, 18-25.

• Logan Elm fell to Bloom-Carroll, 2-3.

• Westfall’s match against Zane Trace was postponed to Oct. 19, both junior varsity and varsity.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments