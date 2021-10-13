Tuesday
• Teays Valley took the 3-1 win over Circleville. Set scores: 18-25, 25-13, 16-25, 18-25.
• Logan Elm fell to Bloom-Carroll, 2-3.
• Westfall’s match against Zane Trace was postponed to Oct. 19, both junior varsity and varsity.
Tuesday
• Teays Valley took the 3-1 win over Circleville. Set scores: 18-25, 25-13, 16-25, 18-25.
• Logan Elm fell to Bloom-Carroll, 2-3.
• Westfall’s match against Zane Trace was postponed to Oct. 19, both junior varsity and varsity.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.