CIRCLEVILLE — In a night of volleyball scattered around the county, Logan Elm and Westfall stood out with their wins on Thursday night.
The Lady Braves took the court against Circleville and claimed the 3-0 win over the Lady Tigers.
Final set scores were 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17.
The Lady Vikings faced off with Bloom-Carroll and took the tough loss in five sets in an away match, 2-3.
The final set scores were 18-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 12-15.
The Lady Aces also fell in their match against Hamilton Township in four sets.
The set scores stood as 12-25, 28-25 for an A-C comeback, 8-25 and 9-25.
Westfall kept their season strong in a quick 3-0 win over Piketon (25-10, 25-7, 25-12).