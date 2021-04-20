FRANKFORT — In a Scioto Valley Conference showdown, Westfall took on the Adena Warriors on their home turf Monday evening with one Mustang hitting a walk-off at the bottom of the ninth inning to seal a victory — final score being 6-5.
Getting right down to it, the Adena Warriors took to offense with haste scoring a pair of runs at the top of the first inning. In an attempt to respond, the Mustangs were able to claw out one run before moving to the top of the second inning.
After their opponent went scoreless at home plate, the Mustangs added two more runs to their team score, surpassing the Warriors to take the lead.
Further, in the fifth inning, Adena leaped into the lead once again after grabbing a pair of runs at the top of the inning — score being 4-3, Warriors’ lead.
Now in the seventh inning, the Mustangs stayed neck and neck with the Warriors who recorded one run at the top of the inning. Westfall would respond with two runs at the bottom, bringing the overall contest score to 5-5, even game so far.
With the game tied and just one inning left to go, the Warriors could not score at the top of the ninth inning. With one last push, a walk-ff hit by Mustangs’ pitcher No. 12 Luke Blackburn sealed the deal for his visiting squad — winning the game with the final score 6-5.
Blackburn also took the win at the mound for the Mustangs after he pitched for a total of six innings. On the day, the right-hander allowed for five runs on seven hits while walking two batters and striking out 12.
In a relief role, No. 3 Titan Williams recorded five outs and one walk.
Next, the Mustangs are scheduled to take on the Miami Trace Panthers at 5:15 p.m. at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe, Thursday.