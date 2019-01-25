Westfall had a hard time getting started on Friday in a 72-51 Scioto Valley Conference loss to visiting Adena.
The Warriors ended the first quarter with a 22-8 lead and expanded their advantage to 42-17 at halftime.
Jay Wyman hit four three-polnters to help power a 20-point third quarter for the Mustangs, who still found themselves trailing 55-37.
Trent Hampton led the Mustangs with 15 points, Wyman followed with 14, and Jayden Hammond and Luke Blackburn added six apiece.
Zach Fout poured in a game-high 29 points and Jarrett Garrison had 23 for the Warriors (12-4, 9-1).
The Mustangs (4-13, 3-7) continue conference play today at Unioto.
Girls Basketball
Teays Valley 67,
Fairfield Union 42
Teays Valley put together a strong open to each half on Friday to post a 67-42 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over host Fairfield Union.
The Vikings opened the game with a 22-12 first quarter, led by Kierstyn Liming scoring 11 of her game-high 24 points.
“Our girls probably executed the best on offense and defense as they have all season,” Teays Valley coach Joel Baker said. “We didn’t score a ton in transition and Fairfield Union did a nice job of trying to take away some of our driving lanes.
“We did a nice job of getting the basketball inside to Bri Russell to either score or kick it out to one of our shooters. We had a nice balance with 17 two-point baskets and nine threes.”
The Vikings led 32-20 coming out of intermission and put away their 10th league win of the season with a 24-14 third quarter. Russell had 10 of her 16 points and Liming chipped in six points, to help the Vikings take a 56-34 lead.
Jaylah Captain chipped in 11 points and Megan Bush had eight.
Hannah Burnside scored 13 points and Evie Wolshire added 10 for the Falcons (10-6, 6-4).
The Vikings (13-2, 10-0) host Hilliard Bradley today for a non-league game.
Amanda-Clearcreek 79,
Hamilton Twp. 24
Amanda-Clearcreek held visiting Hamilton Township to just two first-half points on Friday in a 79-24 MSL-Buckeye win.
The Aces jumped out to a 20-2 lead following a quarter of play and expanded their advantage to 39-2 at halftime.
Katelynn Connell led the way with 16 points, Gracie Hyme and Kilynn Guiler followed with 15 points apiece and Alyssa Evans added 13.
Jada Perkins led all scorers with 19 points for the Rangers (2-15, 0-10).
The Aces (10-6, 7-3) continue league play on Tuesday at Fairfield Union.