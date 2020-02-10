An overscheduling mistake has forced the Adena girls basketball team to forfeit a Division III Southeast District sectional semifinal game to Westfall.
The Warriors failed to count their game last month against New Hope Christian, a non-Ohio High School Athletic Association school. Adena believed it was a scrimmage and not an actual regular-season game.
New Hope, however, plays a majority of its schedule against OHSAA member schools and this is the first opponent the Statesmen have played who failed to correctly count the game. OHSAA member schools regularly play games against out-of-state and other non-OHSAA schools.
That brought the total of regular-season games the Warriors played to 23, which is one over the OHSAA limit of 22 games and required the forfeiture of Monday’s tournament game to the Mustangs, according to association rules.
Westfall (10-12) advances to a sectional final on Saturday at Jackson against the winner of North Adams versus Lucasville Valley.