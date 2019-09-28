WAVERLY — When you get beat like Amanda-Clearcreek did Friday night, the only option you have is to lick your wounds, apply lessons learned and move forward.
The Aces are officially focused on Bloom-Carroll in Week 6, and Week 5’s 48-13 loss at Waverly is officially in the rearview mirror.
“It was one of those nights where we didn’t take care of the little things,” Amanda-Clearcreek coach Steve Daulton said. “Against a team like Waverly, you can’t afford to not take care of the details. This was two good football teams and I feel bad we didn’t give Waverly the game it deserves. The scoreboard speaks for itself.”
Just 13 seconds into the game, the Aces (4-1) had already scored. Peyton Madison returned the opening kickoff 97 yards, giving Amanda-Clearcreek a 6-0 lead … and then the wheels fell off the wagon.
On the ensuing PAT attempt, the Aces failed to send a decent snap back to the holder, failing to convert the extra point.
The Tigers (4-1) answered with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard touchdown run from Payton Shoemaker as they took a 7-6 lead.
They never trailed again.
“We started out with a big positive and took one to the house,” Daulton said. “Then it was pretty foreshadowing when our PAT team can’t get a snap off. When something positive happens, we couldn’t get ourselves locked back in and concentrate on the details. When you don’t take care of details … scores like this don’t happen on their own.”
Waverly scored again, taking a 14-6 lead, with 1:09 left in the first quarter when Shoemaker scored from a yard out, capping an 89-yard drive. The Tigers extended the lead to 21-6 when quarterback Hadyn’ Shanks found Will Futhey for a 34-yard touchdown strike on the last play of the first quarter … and those two were just getting started.
Down by two touchdowns, Madison logged the Aces’ final score of the evening at the 8:58 mark in the second, scoring on a 26-yard run and cutting the deficit to 21-13.
But the next four scores belonged to Shanks and Futhey, who hooked up for touchdown passes of 22, 19, 16 and 78 yards throughout the rest of the ballgame.
Shanks finished 24-of-29 through the air for 435 yards and five touchdowns while Futhey had 10 catches for 290 yards and all five scores. Phoenix Wolf also contributed, catching 13 passes for 119 yards, and Shoemaker finished the night with 140 rushing yards and two scores.
Madison led the Aces with 118 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Alex Fairchild rushed for 60 yards on 12 attempts.
Overall, Waverly put up 571 yards of total offense, compared to Amanda-Clearcreek’s mark of 255.
There is good news for Amanda-Clearcreek: it has a chance to bounce back next week. The Aces, as mentioned, will host Bloom-Carroll in a meeting of two of the three unbeaten teams left in the league standings.
“Bloom-Carroll was the co-league champ last year. It’ll be at our house. They beat us last year and it was a good game,” Daulton said. “We tried to approach this game with a playoff mentality. I just got done telling the boys that our goal wasn’t to go 10-0. If this was the playoffs, we’d be done. So the sun is going to come up tomorrow. We can either learn from this and grow or we can feel sorry for ourselves and this will happen to us again.”