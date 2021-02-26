CIRCLEVILLE — After a tough, physical night of competition, the Logan Elm Braves plan to keep the good times rolling after taking down the Miami Trace Panthers for the sectional final with the final score 56-38.
Starting out for the Braves, they looked to take care of unfinished business after getting their postseason canceled last year for COVID-19 concerns. Like a bullet out of a gun, both teams started out with a fast pace, but the home team seemed to take the upper hand early on going up 5-2 with three and a half minutes in the first quarter.
After a series of the ball exchanging between opposing forces, the Panthers would get the opportunity to inbound the ball after a Brave foul. Staying one step ahead of their visitors, Braves’ No. 13 Gabe Chalfin grabbed a missed Panther attempt dishing it to No. 22 Tanner Holbert for another score.
The Braves would generate a double-digit lead in the first with the help of Holbert and his pair of 3-pointers. At the end of the first, the score would be 16-6, Braves lead.
Much of the contest would remain the same throughout the second quarter, but this time, the Panthers could only muster to score five additional team points. The Braves’ red-hot offense stayed in cruise control inviting another 3-point field goal from Holbert and Chalfin each.
At the conclusion of the half, the Braves would increase their lead to 26-11. With his three recorded 3-point field goals, Holbert served as the Braves highest scorer in the first half of play.
Coming out of the half, the crowd cheered as they waited patiently for the court performance to resume. While both offenses tallied up additional points, the Braves would not be denied the night pulling away greatly in the third quarter.
Picking up where he left off, the sophomore guard, Holbert, kept cooking picking up another trio of 3-pointers. More shots from around the arc would come from teammates Chalfin and No. 4 Isaac Ward.
At the end of the third, the score would be 50-25 — Braves with a commanding lead.
Keeping the legs fresh for next week, head coach Doug Stiverson methodically substituted his starters for those who may needed some experience. Even with just six points collected in the fourth by the Braves, the opposing Panthers would not overtake the lead even after scoring 13 points — their second highest scoring quarter of the night.
At the end of the night, the Braves would take home the win with the score 56-38. Holbert ended the night as the high scoring Brave collecting 20 points and going 2-2 at the line.
After the game, Stiverson was pleased with how his squad’s performance, but the train does not stop with a Thursday night win.
“I thought it was a great effort tonight for our guys defensively,” Stiverson told The Circleville Herald. “I think it started with our defensive pressure and our post defense was excellent tonight… we made everything difficult for them.”
In Thursday’s matchup, the Braves were at a slight disadvantage given the height of the visiting Panther team. While the tallest Braves equal out at six-feet-one-inch, several Panthers were noticeably taller.
“To rebound the basketball like we did tonight is encouraging moving on in the tournament,” Stiverson commented. “We know each step of the way it gets a little more difficult.”
With four starters coming back from last year, Stiverson noted that the team won the district finals in 2020. For what would be a chaotic winter and spring sports season, several teams and school closed due to the public health climate in Ohio.
“We didn’t get to finish the season,” Stiverson said. “It’s in the back of our mind… I think it keeps our kids hungry for wanting more this year.”
“We’ve been working all summer and all season to get back to this point,” Ward expressed. “This was the first step for that.”
Logan Elm 56, Miami Trace 38
Logan Elm 16 10 24 6 — 56
Miami Trace 6 5 14 13 — 38
LOGAN ELM
Isaac Ward 4 2-2 11, Braylen Baker 2 1-2 6, Jason Sailor 2 0-0 4, Gabe Chalfin 4 1-2 11, Tanner Holbert 6 2-2 20 TOTALS: 18 6-8 56; 3-pt-field goals: 10