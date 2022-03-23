CIRCLEVILLE— False spring is alive and well in central Ohio this month and the uncertain weather is causing problems for outdoor spring sports.
Several high schools in the area have been postponing, reschedule and outright canceling baseball and softball scrimmages this month. Amanda-Clearcreek announced on Wednesday another canceled scrimmaged for their JV baseball team who was set to play Logan.
The Wednesday cancellation followed several schedule changes for the Aces in the last week, including a canceled scrimmage at Licking Heights for the varsity baseball team.
The Aces are one of multiple area schools scheduled to start the spring regular season this Saturday as local forecasts predict rain and possible snow fall in the Pickaway County area.
Even with no active bad weather, field conditions could raise problems for teams over the weekend.
A-C athletic director Kaz Pata told The Circleville Herald on Wednesday that the likelihood of games happening Saturday were, “not great but definitely possible.”
It is up to the individual schools to decide if they want to play in less than ideal conditions or find a way to reschedule games.
As of publication on Wednesday, no area schools have announced official changes to any spring sports schedule. However, with the unpredictability of early spring weather, changes could happen on short notice this weekend.
Follow The Circleville Herald on Twitter — @TheCvilleHerald — for the latest schedule changes all spring season.