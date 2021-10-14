Teays Valley vs Amanda-Clearcreek
The two high schools matched up in both boys' and girls' soccer on Wednesday night and the scores were definitive.
The Vikings boys' varsity team shutout the Aces 6-0. Senior Drew Thanasack and junior Elijah Suhayda each scored two goals in the win.
The Vikings and the Aces each have one final game of the season.
Teays Valley will face Franklin Heights at home on Saturday.
Amanda-Clearcreek is on the road to take on Bishop Ready Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately for the Lady Aces, the girls' varsity team did not fare any better. A-C fell 9-0 to the Lady Vikings on Wednesday.
Both girls' teams move on to sectional play next week.
Logan Elm
The boys' varsity team finished the regular season with a 2-2 tie against Bloom-Carroll.
The Braves celebrated senior night on Wednesday, honoring 12 seniors. Both of the goals scored by Logan Elm came from seniors. F'emi Kargbo scored in the first half of the game. In the second half, after falling behind 2-1, Braves' senior Cole Conaway scored to give the team their second tie of the season.
Next week, No. 9 Logan Elm will take on Hillsboro in sectional play.
The final record for the Braves' is 8-6-2 for the season.
Circleville High School