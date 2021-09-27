Boys’ soccer
• On Saturday, the Tigers took on Unioto and fell 0-10. The Sherman Tanks scored seven in the first half, followed by three in the second half to give Circleville a record of 2-9. Circleville’s next game is scheduled against Fairfield Union on Wednesday at 7:15 at home. The Falcons have a season record of 8-1-1.
• Teays Valley defeated Lancaster Saturday with a score of 1-0. The second-half goal came from Clarett with the assist from Sauerbrun.
• Westfall took their Saturday game with a tie against Clay (2-2). Both goals for each team came from one per half.
Cross Country
• The Tigers traveled to Rio Grande for the Patty Forgey Invitational on Saturday. On the boys’ team, Zach Buitendorp placed the highest with a time of 18:57 in spot 35. Following him was Ryan Roy in 59th (19:46), Slater Search in 78th (20:23), Tim Wilson in 82nd (20:34), Preston Hulse in 88th (20:38), Rylan Byers in 89th (20:39), Ayush Patel in 92nd (20:42), Sterlin Mullins in 94th (20:43), Brandon Patrick in 101st (20:57), Trey Bigam in 148th (22:44) and Chip Stanley in 165th (23:32).
The Tigers placed 11th overall as a team.
The Lady Tigers had a highest placer of Maddux Bigam in eighth with a time of 20:38. Following her was Lily Winter in 12th (21:06), Aly Hatfield in 33rd (22:28), Ellie Patrick in 38th (22:39), Audrey Fausnaugh in 82nd (24:30), Alexia Teets in 118th (25:46), Addison Lowe in 138th (26:45) and Presley Coyan in 141st (27:01).
The Lady Tigers placed fourth overall as a team.
• Teays Valley raced in Heath on Saturday in the Don Hardin “Heath” Invitational. The boys’ team placed third overall, and the girls placed fourth overall.
Joey Williams placed fifth for the boys with a time of 17:44, followed by Jerry Odell in seventh (17:45), Connor Dean in 18th (18:36), Nick Watkins in 28th (18:45), Rueger Shrewsberry in 34th (18:59), Simon Lupfer in 37th (19:11), Nolan Wojciechowski in 49th (19:48), Thomas McPeak in 64th (20:21), Jordan Nesbitt in 78th (20:46), Michael Charter in 91st (22:29), Robbie Scott in 97th (23:12), Xander Baumann in 99th (23:19), Nick Wilson in 117th (26:53), Noah Latham in 120th (27:47) and Jacob Dietz in 123rd (28:31).
The Lady Vikings had Lindsey Triplett place the highest in eighth with a time of 21:20. Following her was Jenna Lathem in 19th (22:52), Martha Mcallister in 27th (23:33), Iva Odell in 28th (23:35), Ainsleigh Greer in 33rd (23:50), Amanda Ofarrell in 49th (25:02), Brogan Crumley in 52nd (25:18), Meredith Smith in 53rd (25:24), Abigail Reeder in 61st (26:13), Presely Damron in 64th (26:51), Aubrey Daily in 66th (27:08), Kaitlyn Stiffler in 71st (27:47), Gabby Park in 78th (28:32), Kira McLoughlin in 82nd (28:53), Maddie Jech in 87th (30:48) and Payton Sayre in 91st (31:55).
• Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday was at Dublin Jerome at the Celtic Clash. For the boys, Cole Reynolds placed 83rd with his time of 20:25. Following him was Caden Hill in 87th (21:21), Peyton Hill in 91st (22:43), Henry Poor in 92nd (28:02) and Coleman Kochenderf in 229th (18:52).
For the girls, Karly Parry placed 40th with a time of 22:29. Following her was Autumn Parry in 56th (24:18), Abbie Rhymer in 67th (29:03), Addie Dennis in 96th (16:34) and Aleece Hines in 121st (17:44).
Volleyball
• Logan Elm Lady Braves defeated Washington Court House in three on Saturday (3-0). The final scores stood as 25-12, 25-14 and 25-19.