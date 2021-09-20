Saturday, Sept. 18
Boys Soccer
The Logan Elm Braves faced an up and coming Southeastern team and put in the work needed to come away with a win.
Landon Long (3), Cole Conaway (2) and Owen Elswick all scored. Elswick, Conaway, Chance Tatman, Clay Reed and Logan Laux all had assists.
Sabine had a light duty day in goal.
Logan Elm's overall record moved to 5-4 (3-1 in league), tentative until Logan Elm faced Waverly on Monday, Sept. 20.
Girls Soccer
The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Mustangs 6-0 in their weekend matchup.
Circleville's Payton Ford (3), Faith Yancey (2) and Makaya Cockerham (1) all scored.
On the assists was Emma Groff (2) and Liv Wastier (1).
In the net, Kylie McCain had three saves.
It was clean sheet No. 5 for the Lady Tigers this season as they improved their record to 6-2-1, tentative to their Monday game against non-league opponent Madison Plains.