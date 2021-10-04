Boys’ Soccer
• Circleville took the 0-9 loss against Greenfield McClain.
• Logan Elm fell 1-3 against Hamilton Township.
• Amanda-Clearcreek fell 0-7 against Fairfield Union.
• Westfall lost 0-8 to North Adams.
Volleyball
• Teays Valley took the 2-3 loss against Reynoldsburg. Set scores were 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-17 and 10-15.
• Westfall defeated Madison Plains in three sets — 25-12, 25-13, 25-16.
Girls’ soccer
• Circleville took the win from Geenfield McClaine, 4-1, with goals from Faith Yancey (4) and assists from Liv Wastier, Makya Cockerham and Nilyn Cockerham.
In the net for the Lady Tigers, Kylie McCain had four saves. Circleville now moves to a 9-3-1 overall record, 2-3 in MSL-Buckeye.
• Teays Valley took the 10-0 win over Fisher Catholic. Goals were from Aimee Watson (4), Brooklyn Herbert (3), Ella Jacob (1), Makayla Brill (1) and Elena Cline (1).
Herbert, Gabby Wehrlin, Mackenzie Robinette, Faith Kanoski and Kiera Scott all had one assist.
• Logan Elm fell to Hamilton Township, 1-2.
• Amanda-Clearcreek fell 0-7 to Fairfield Union.