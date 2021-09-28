Monday, Sept. 27

Girls’s soccer

• Circleville defeated Amanda-Clearcreek, 3-0. Two Circleville goals were by Faith Yancey and Liv Wastier. Kayden Kern had five saves in the net for A-C.

• Logan Elm fell to Athens, 0-2

• Westfall fell to Piketon, 1-4

Boys’ soccer

• Logan Elm fell to Wellington, 0-2

• Westfall defeated Piketon, 1-0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Volleyball

• Circleville defeated Fairfield Union, 3-2 (25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9)

• Logan Elm fell to Hamilton Township, 2-3 (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 18-25, 3-15)

• Teays Valley defeated Amanda, 3-0

• Mustangs win!! (25-18, 25-18, 19-25, 19-25, 15-10) vs Unioto

Girls’ soccer

• Teays Valley defeated Licking Heights, 3-0

Girls’ tennis

• Teays Valley defeated Hamilton Township, 5-0, in straight sets.

• Logan Elm defeated Bloom-Caroll, 4-1

