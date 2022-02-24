CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools is excited to announce it has entered into a long-term athletics partnership with southern Ohio telecommunications services staple Horizon Telecom, Inc.
As a part of this partnership, the Circleville High School Gymnasium will be renamed the Horizon Gymnasium beginning in 2022.
Horizon has provided telecommunications services to Southern Ohio for over 125 years. Founded in 1895 as the Home Telephone Company, the organization began offering local telephone service and grew to accommodate the ever changing needs of their customers, community and employees.
Today, Horizon delivers fiber internet service, streaming video, voice and security services to business and residential customers in Ross and Pickaway County. While the organization focuses on serving customers with advanced communications and entertainment technology, one thing has remained the same since its inception — superior customer service and unmatched responsiveness.
“Our mission at Circleville City Schools is to maximize the achievement of each student in a safe environment, an effort that takes the full weight of a community to help support,” said Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Halley.
“As an extension of that mission, we are incredibly thankful for Horizon joining us on our journey in the years to come with their significant community investment in our students and schools.
"Just as Horizon is driven by connecting communities, so, too, will our students and community be further connected as a result of this partnership and the expanded educational and athletics opportunities now made possible because of their level of community support.”
When it comes to athletics competition, Circleville City Schools firmly believes that the school should be at the intersection of student achievement and community pride.
In hosting academic and athletic events, the school district said they are incredibly thankful for the leadership of prominent partners in helping them to deliver such experiences for the community.
Looking ahead to the future, this partnership with Horizon marks the beginning of substantial growth in Circleville's ability to further enhance the experiences of their students, athletes and community outreach.
Horizon’s commitment to the communities it serves has remained steadfast for over 125 years.
“We believe that supporting and investing in the communities we serve is a privilege and something Horizon is very passionate about,” said Misty Tuttle, Horizon’s general manager of business operations.
”When Horizon decided to expand fiber internet service to the Circleville market, we immediately started looking for opportunities to give back. The timing was right, and the opportunity to sponsor the Circleville City School District gymnasium was a perfect fit for Horizon to support local students.
"We are excited to partner with the school district and support a project that will benefit the students, faculty, visiting students, and fans for years to come.”
Circleville City Schools said they are incredibly grateful to Horizon for their enduring investment in the schools and they are well positioned to benefit generations of Tiger students and athletes not only now, but in the years to come.