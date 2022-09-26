CHILLICOTHE — Westfall girls’ golf team conquered and captured the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) Championship.
The team had an overall score of 174. Coming in second place was Zane Trace with 210 and in third was Southeastern with 211 at Thursday’s match.
Scoring for Westfall was Emily Cook with 38, Alexa Oney who scored 44, Paige Weiss and Maddie Cook both scored 46, Marianna Packer scored 48, and Kathryn Lockhart had 55.
After the big win for the program, Mustangs’ Coach Jonathan Barker discussed what it was like for the team to win, how the team prepared for this match throughout the season, and what comes next for the team in the post season.
“Golf is an interesting sport. I think about how if you run or lift weights you don’t necessarily ever get slower or weaker if you keep working, but golf can beat you up. By that I mean anyone who plays the game knows we don’t shoot our best round over and over again, but our score often goes up and down,” Barker said about how unique golf is as a sport.
Barker said the cool thing about the sport is that one person can pick up the slack when another person might not have their best night.
“I was proud of our girls because throughout the year they have consistently been there to cover for one another.”
In terms of how the team prepared for this match, Barker said the team has been intentional about staying healthy.
“In a Covid world, mixed in with some cold/flu season, just three girls missing one night means we don’t get this honor that we worked so hard for all year.”
Looking ahead to what is next for the team, Barker said “lots of golf.” The team will play regular season matches in between Sectionals and Districts.
“I’ve scheduled matches for us on big courses against teams that are better than us on paper so that our girls stay in competition mode.”
In the end, coach Barker talked about how proud he is of his team, especially after facing some adversity.
“I’m so proud of all these young ladies. I know anytime there is a coaching change there is an adjustment period. They welcomed me quickly, we got down to work, and I honestly think these girls have exceeded expectations this year.”
“When you lose the district player of the year (Maddi Shoults) you have all the room in the world the following year to make excuses, but these girls decided to just get better,” he said.