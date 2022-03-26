CIRCLEVILLE— Two Pickaway County high school baseball players are some of the best in the state according to independent scouting service Prep Baseball Report.
The organization published its preseason all-state teams for each division this week. Among the players recognized were Westfall senior Peyton Weiss and Amanda-Clearcreek senior Peyton Cassley.
The two Peytons were both selected for the all-state second team, Mustang Weiss for Division II and Ace Cassley in Division III.
Weiss is a two-way player for the Mustangs, listed as a right-handed pitcher and first baseman on the Prep Baseball Report website, he pitched 63 innings and ended last season with a 0.78 ERA. Off the mound, Weiss was 28-for-81 at bat and had 20 RBIs.
At the beginning of the month, Weiss signed a letter of intent to play. He committed to the University of Findlay baseball team and is set to play there in 2023.
Cassley is also a RHP and infielder, mostly at third base for the A-C Aces. He found a lot of success at bat last season though, going 37-for-79. Cassley also had 28 RBIs and four stolen bases during the season.
Several other local players are looking to have standout seasons even without the preseason notoriety.
Logan Elm multi-sport athlete Braylen Baker is coming off a stellar basketball season to join the Braves’ baseball team. Baker had an impressive .417 percentage batting average last season as Logan Elm’s defacto cleanup hitter. As a junior, Baker has the potential to really grow this season. He pitched a handful of times last year for the team and might have an opportunity to take the mound again this season.
Another junior looking to make a difference this year is Circleville’s Carsen Cox. He spent a lot of time on the mound for the Tigers last season and had a lot of success.
During several fall prospect games, including one held by Prep Baseball Report, Cox looked consistent and confident. Cox, who pitches left-handed, clocked a 78-80mph average fastball with a top speed of 81mph at the PBR October event. His curveball clocked in around 67-70mph and his changeup at 72-73mph at the same event.
The 2022 high school baseball season is set to start today, though there were some cancellations announced on Friday due to bad weather concerns. Amanda-Clearcreek will not be playing its scheduled games for baseball and softball.