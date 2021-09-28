CHILLICOTHE — Both Westfall and Circleville advanced from sectionals on Monday to the upcoming district tournament.
Out of 16 teams, Westfall advanced as a team in second place with a score of 347, and Circleville advanced with their third-place finish with a score of 394.
In first place was Sheridan with a team score of 340. Fairfield Union (416) and Manchester (421) rounded out the top five.
Westfall's Maddi Shoults finished her day with a 77, leading her Lady Mustangs.
Paige Weiss finished her day with an 89, followed by Maddie Cook with a 99.
Emily Cook shot an 82 and Marianna Packer shot a 105.
Individual qualifiers came from Zane Trace, Adena, Paint Valley, Piketon, Crooksville and Unioto.
For Circleville, it was the second time in school history that the Lady Tigers qualified for the district tournament.
Elaina Seeley shot an 85 to lead her team, followed by Izzy Seeley with a 98.
Morgan Griffith shot a 103 and Lexy Sharp shot a 108. Rae Johnson finished her day with a score of 128.
Circleville and Westfall are to compete at the OHSAA Division II Southeast District Tournament on Oct. 5 at the Pickaway Country Club at 9 a.m.