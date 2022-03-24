WILLIAMSPORT— The Westfall boys’ volleyball team is set to start their regular season on Monday following a scrimmage yesterday against Big Walnut.
The new season marks only the second one for the Mustangs’ club sport. In their inaugural season, the Mustangs had a 10-game schedule. This year, the team is set to compete in 17 games over March, April and May.
Boys’ volleyball was promoted to a sanctioned emerging sport by the OHSAA earlier this year, meaning in the 2022-23 school year the sport will be administered by the state athletic association.
However, for now the sport remains a club team in Ohio and at Westfall. Being a club sport allows Westfall head coach Chad Moehl to set up games against any opponent willing to work out the details.
For the 2022 season, the Mustangs plan to host seven of their 17 games in Williamsport at The Dome.
The following schedule is up to date as of March 23 and is subject to change.