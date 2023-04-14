PIKETON — The Westfall baseball team blanked Piketon in a 14-4 win Wednesday night.
Piketon was the first to get on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading Westfall 2-0 going into the second inning. Westfall responded with four of their own runs in the second inning, while preventing Piketon from scoring.
In the third inning, the scoring exploded for the Mustangs where they recorded 10 runs. Noah Stonerock doubled on a line drive giving Clay Ellis the opportunity to cross home plate for Westfall’s first score in the third. With the bases fully loaded, Bryant Coker hit a home run, giving Westfall a 9-2 lead. Brandon Bingham was the next Mustang to score after Ellis hit a ground out. The next batter saw Cade Hall and Seth Gifford score after Stonerock doubled. After a hit by pitch, Trent Walters and Stonerock scored on another double.
Piketon was able to put two more runs on the board, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Westfall’s large lead. The Mustangs got the 14-4 win over Piketon.
Mustangs’ Coach Todd Rhymer said going into the game the team focused on putting the ball in play and limiting their strikeouts.
“During our 10-run inning, we swung the bat at the good pitches and took our walks when the pitcher was struggling throwing strikes.”
The Mustangs had five doubles in the game, the grand slam by Coker and 10 different players had hits.
“It is the best that we have hit the ball all season so far,” Rhymer said.
The coach highlighted the play of three-year starter Walters and how his experience shows up in his game.
“He is being aggressive for us out of the leadoff spot, both at the plate and on the bases,” Rhymer said. “He is a great table setter for the middle of the order creating many scoring opportunities for our ball club.”
On Friday, Westfall travels to Southeastern to continue getting ready for a big week up ahead.
“Next week we start with games at home on Monday against Unioto and then at Zane Trace on Wednesday to complete the first round of Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) play,” Rhymer said.
The game against Unioto is set to start at 5:15 p.m.