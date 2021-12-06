WILLIAMSPORT— The Westfall basketball program is ready for the new season. The boys’ team and the girls’ team are coming off of different seasons last year.
The Lady Mustangs finished last season with an overall record of 16-7 and second in their conference. Now, with four seniors leading the team this year, the Lady Mustangs are looking to keep up the success.
Through four games this year, the Westfall girls’ team has struggled to meet last year’s pace. After a dominating win against Logan Elm to open the season, the team fell in overtime to Washington Courthouse and narrowly missed beating Amanda-Clearcreek.
In the Lady Mustangs’ most recent game, they had their biggest loss yet. At Adena, Westfall couldn’t find a lot of traction and lost 51-22.
Tuesday night they face Southeastern at home in a game that will be a big test for the struggling Lady Mustangs.
Last season, the boys’ varsity team was less successful than the Lady Mustangs. Finishing with an overall record of 7-14 last year, the boys are now looking to up their game in the new season. After just one game, there’s no telling how the season will go for Westfall.
Last week, they faced Amanda-Clearcreek at home in a game that was close, but fell just the wrong side of winning for the Mustangs with a final of 66-57.
Next, the team will take on the struggling Adena Warriors on Saturday.