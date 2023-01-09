LONDON — In an incredibly close and hard-fought game, the Westfall boys’ basketball team came up just short of Madison-Plains 40-44 Saturday night.
At halftime Madison-Plains led the Mustangs 29-22. In the third quarter the Mustangs tied Madison-Plains at 33 each after a three pointer. Westfall then took a one-point lead after making a free throw. Westfall continued to keep the game close after their brief lead, but in the end, they fell short by just 4 points.
Junior Brody Clark led the team in points with a total of 10 on the night, 6 of those points came from three pointers. Casey Cline and Seth Gifford both scored 8 points on the night and Gifford had 6 rebounds. Also contributing to the scoring for the Mustangs were Blaec Bugher with 7, Henry Barnes with 3, and Brydan Gall and Jeremiah Layton with 2 each.
Westfall Coach Christian Meister commented on Gifford’s performance against Madison-Plains.
“Seth’s greatest attribute is his effort and toughness. Seth is playing with that intensity that gets the rest of our team to follow his lead.”
Meister said overall, the team did not execute well.
“Madison Plains plays a different style that is very tough to play on the back half of a back-to-back and it showed,” he said. “We struggled to make shots due to the fact they were not in the rhythm of our offense and could not play at our normal pace.”
The night before the game against Madison-Plains, the Mustangs played Unioto in a conference game and won 65-62. Despite the non-conference loss at Madison-Plains, the win against Unioto kept the Mustangs in second place in the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC). The Mustangs have an overall record of 7-5 and an SVC record of 5-1.
Meister said the team will bounce back and get better from the loss against Madison-Plains. The Westfall boys’ basketball team hit the court again with an away game at Piketon that starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.