Westfall Boys' Soccer End Season on a High Note

WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall boys’ soccer team hosted and won their first ever home playoff game Tuesday night defeating Eastern Brown 2-1.
This was the first time in program history the Mustangs boys’ soccer team had won an Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Tournament game.
Knowing this was a big game for his players, coach of the boys’ soccer team Stephen Gaines encouraged the team.
“I would take them into the gymnasium and point up to the championships on the wall and specifically to the boys’ soccer area that is blank, and I would tell them, ‘You’re going to be up there. It’s going to take you some time, but you will be up there.’”
Gaines said his team came out fast and aggressive and were able to score two goals in the first 15 minutes of the game. Scoring for the Mustangs were Colton Spaniol and Henry Barnes. Barnes also had an assist on the night along with Seba Lavi. Barnes is now the All-Time Assists Leader in program history.
Gaines said after the goals, Eastern settled in and played more aggressive, physical, and beat his team to every loose and 50/50 ball.
“They got a goal back on a corner kick and we were in trouble going into the half with a one goal lead,” he said.
At halftime Gaines said he walked the team through the difference between the first 15 minutes and the last 25 minutes of the first half. He said he also broke down Eastern’s game plan on both sides of the field and made adjustments for the second half.
“We came out in the second half and matched their fight and intensity and we played to a stalemate the rest of the way for the 2-1 win.”
One player who played a role in the Mustangs win was Brady Mullins who had some tremendous saves during the game. Officially he had 13 saves on the night, but Gaines said there were another five shots that were close.
Gaines said it was incredible for the team to win their first OHSAA Tournament game.
“To see the players excited to feel what it’s like to accomplish such a huge goal and the pure joy in their celebration was very special. I’m so very proud of the years of work these kids have put into the program,” he said. “They deserve it because they earned it.”
Thursday night, the team traveled to Lucasville to play Valley High School in the Division III Sectional Finals.
Gaines said the team was ready to play even after an over hour-long bus ride. He said the team was crisp in warmups and they talked about how far the team has come to get to this game.
“Opportunities like those don’t come around very often and to leave everything they had on the field,” he said. “And they did.”
The team ended up losing the game 6-0, but with eight minutes left in the game, the score was 2-0.
“We had injuries during the game that slowly worked against us and we just ran out of gas,” Gaines said.
Gaines also said the team made a few more mistakes which led to a few quick goals by Valley. A couple more goals came after both teams put in their reserves for the game.
“For 72 minutes we played one of the best teams in the state pretty even.”
Valley is a top four team in Westfall’s region. According to Gaines they are fast, disciplined, use the entire field, and control possession. It was 1-0 at halftime and the Mustangs felt confident they could keep up with Valley.
Unfortunately for Westfall, the team lost two of their players on the back line due to injury late in the first half. They lost another player to injury early in the second half.
“We kept fighting and getting our opportunities but slowly over the second half you could see the team wearing down,” Gaines said.
One unique challenge the Mustangs faced was playing on turf for only the third time this season. When a team is not used to playing on turf it is difficult to adjust to the speed and the bounces of the ball.
“Passes that would’ve been on the money on grass were faster and way out front on turf. That’s why they call it home field advantage,” Gaines said.
One special moment of the night was when the seniors were subbed out for the last time as a Mustang.
“Late in the game we sent reserves in and we let our seniors come off to an ovation and hugs from their teammates. It’s always emotional when you play your last game.”
Mullins also had 15 saves on the night and Gaines said he felt like the midfielders fought hard.
The season may be over for this impressive boys’ soccer team from Westfall and Gaines is retiring, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t continue to build on their success.
“Keep this team on your watchlist, Pickaway County, all but three players are back next year with some quality incoming freshman next fall,” Gaines said. “They could easily be a Top 5 team in the Region for District 3 next season.”