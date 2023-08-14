WF boys soccer vs Miami Trace

The Westfall boys’ soccer team before they played against Miami Trace Friday night. The Mustangs beat Miami Trace 4-2.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSPORT — On Friday night, the Westfall boys’ soccer team beat Miami Trace 4-2 in their season opener.


  

Email: acaple@circlevilleherald.com

