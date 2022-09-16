WELLSTON — The Westfall boys’ soccer team won 8-1 over Wellston High School.
Scoring for the Mustangs were Henry Barnes with 2, Sam Daum, Colton Spaniol, Joseph West, Sebastian Lavi, Dawson Spaniol, and Beau Hunt.
Assists were made by Colton Spaniol, Josh Trapp, Tyler Yates, Barnes, and Matias Lavi had 2 assists on the night.
The team captain is senior Colton Spaniol and vice captains are juniors Beau Hunt and Brady Mullins.
Mustangs’ Coach Stephen Gaines discussed highlights of the game, challenges the team faced, what the team did well and the team’s goals for the season.
Some highlights of the night included solid defensive play and a great heel pass by Barnes to set up West, Gaines said. Joe and Sam Daum scored their first ever high school goals and the whole team was excited for them.
The Westfall boys’ soccer team had not played a game in two weeks due to other teams folding for various reasons. The team faced the challenge of getting back into the flow of the game.
“We came out very rusty and it took about 25 minutes to get our feet under us,” Gaines said.
Gaines talked about the team’s strengths during the game such as how the Mustangs used the entire field, had good ball movement, played unselfishly, and had a good total team effort.
Gaines said his goal for the team is to have the players learn to play unselfishly. The game against Wellston illustrated how he coaches with that in mind. Gaines said they had 10 goals coming into the game and could have scored more than the 8 they did.
He explained that Wellston is a very new program, and that right now, they are facing some tough injuries to some of their best players.
“We could’ve score more but I refused to let the team take shots the last twenty minutes of the game.” He insisted the players work on their passing and keep away drills that might come in handy later in the season.
“Not long ago we were a very young program in a similar position, and I know how running up the score felt to our players in those days, and I will never do that to another team.”
Gaines said that even though they are teenagers playing the game, they are still kids.
“No child working hard deserves to be purposely embarrassed by a clearly better team.”
Gaines knew they had the game in hand, so the team worked on things besides scoring.
“I want our players to understand that putting others before your own selfish desires makes you a better person.” He says this is what truly matters when you are coaching young people.
The next three games the team plays will be away and against Top Ten Level programs for Division III.
“It will be a tough stretch for our boys and anyone that would like to come out and cheer us on would be greatly appreciated.”
The first of the three tough matches will be against London this Saturday at 1 p.m.