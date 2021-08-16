Westfall Soccer

Westfall’s 2021 Varsity Boys Soccer.

MADISON PLAINS — Westfall’s Mustang varsity soccer team snapped the longest losing streak in county history last Friday claiming victory against Madison Plains with the final score 7-5.

For four years, the varsity boys’ team had not seem a program win. That changed on Friday Nigh Futbol with team breaking the longest losing streak in Pickaway County history — last win occurring Sept. 19, 2017

Peyton Yates claimed a hat trick (three goals) in his first varsity start for the Mustangs.

Contributing to the team’s win was Henry Barnes (two goals, two assists), Dawson Spaniol (one goal, one assist) and Tyler Yates (one goal).

NEXT

The boys’ varsity team is set to compete against the Logan Elm Braves in a county rivalry game on Monday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. at Westfall.

MUSTANGS 7, GOLDEN EAGLES 5

Westfall (1-0) — Goals: Peyton Yates 3, Henry Barnes 2, Dawson Spaniol, Tyler Yates. Assists: Henry Barnes 2, Dawson Spaniol.

Tags

