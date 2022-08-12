Westfall High School's boys' golf team played a tri-match against Chillicothe and Washington Court House on Wednesday at the Chillicothe Country Club.
Chillicothe won the match with a score of 186, Washington Court House had a team score of 189, and Westfall had an overall team score of 205.
Sophomore Jacob Hicks was one of three medalists with a score of 43.
Sophomore Isaac Stevens shot a 51 and Senior Brian Schobeloch shot a 54.
Junior Jasiah Story and Freshman Dalton Bush both shot a 57.
And Freshman Sean Williams shot a 72.
The next match for the Boys Varsity Golf Team is Monday, August 15 at 4:30 p.m. vs Zane Trace HS.
