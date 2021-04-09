WILLIAMSPORT — This year marks the first season for the boys’ volleyball club at Westfall High School, which may provide benefits for other male athletes in the future. The newly established club’s head coach, Chad Moehl, hopes it will become an official school sport in the future.
The Westfall boys’ volleyball team played its second game of its 10-game season on Thursday night against the Cavaliers of Chillicothe High School. For the newborn club team, most of its players were uneducated in the official OHSAA rules surrounding the sport of volleyball. But sure enough, some of the players have grown fond of the sport and hope to see it grow from here on out.
In just their second game, the Westfalll Mustangs struggled early on but quickly gained traction after the first set of the contest. However, the team would go on to suffer a game loss after three sets: 8-25, 7-25 and 16-25. However, hopes are high for the Mustangs who plan on building the program from the ground up and with no senior classmen within its ranks.
As of now, the sport is not associated with the school district, but uses its facilities, like The Dome, to hold its practices and games. Since it’s not an official varsity sport with the school, precedent leans toward baseball and softball who take first dibs at using the indoor facilities. In some cases, the situation has left the team with little wiggle room for practice.
Through all the struggles trying to get a club up off the ground, the mission to get boys’ volleyball on the map is a personal one for Moehl.
“I was lucky enough in high school to have a teacher that was really into volleyball that volunteered start a boys’ team,” Moehl told The Circleville Herald. “I got to play from sophomore, junior to senior year.”
His history with the sport does not stop with his experience in high school. Moehl’s duties on the court involved being an outside hitter throughout high school and even throughout college playing on intramural teams.
Moehl was a walk-on at Oberlin College, where he competed for just one year. As an adult, from 2000 to 2003, he would play in the Ohio Valley Region’s adult tournaments, which prompted him and his family to travel across the state for competitions. Even today, the father of three daughters still competes in adult leagues locally and currently plays as a setter.
With a wealth of history with the sport and a passion for helping young athletes, Moehl’s wife, Rebecca, poked and prodded him to start a club team for male athletes in Williamsport.
“My wife kept pushing me to start it,” Moehl commented. “I figured, why not? It gives the boys a chance to do something in the spring.”
As a club sport, Moehl and rest of his coaching staff can schedule games with whomever they so desire. The team’s first match was against Bishop Hartley, a private school located in Columbus, who has an established program for many years. The Mustangs lost that matchup in three sets, but the team’s coach is taking it day-by-day, curating the talent who opted to tryout the new club.
“The kids kind of know they are a little [nervous],” Moehl noted adding that the team is still figuring out the rules and techniques of the sport. “All the kids are fantastic… they are eager to learn.”
Moehl explained that the stigma seen in boys’ volleyball is that it is seen as a “playground game” or a fun way to pass the time at a family barbecue. But it’s more than just that at Westfall as the coach has constructed a playbook for his players to study on their own time, noting that “they are working pretty hard on that.”
Most of the members who comprise its roster play more than just one sport. With one player at the moment participating in track and field events, most the player-base comes from the soccer realm with others playing basketball. Some of its members has not played a sport before.
“We have a fantastic group of kids,” Moehl said.
At the end of the day, Moehl’s main goal is to have the sport be recognized at the varsity level, not just at Westfall, but across the Ohio-sport landscape.
“My main goal is so that boys can get the same experience girls have had for years,” Moehl expressed. “At Westfall, we’ve always had a fantastic tradition of volleyball.”
In the fall, Moehl described the atmosphere the Westfall Volleyball team receives when they compete as they are welcomed with a busting crowd of fans every home match. The club’s coach hopes to generate that same atmosphere and feeling for his players.
In Ohio, there is no out-right separation when it comes to male and female participants. If a male student chooses to play for his school, he may try his hand at joining the varsity team, which may mostly be comprised of fellow female students.
In Moehl’s understanding of the rules and regulations, OHSAA details that if a boy wanted to play — he is permitted — however, in a game setting, the net would have to be raised from around seven feet four inches to approximately seven feet eleven inches.
After complication due to the pandemic and a few board members of the OHSAA retiring, there are whispers of trying to get boys’ volleyball to become a varsity sport in Ohio.
“We are hopeful,” Moehl said. “I would say in the [Scioto Valley Conference or SVC], I see no reason why they shouldn’t add three more teams… the SVC is pretty rampant with volleyball.”
With eight more games left to play, its player-base, fans and coaches are excited to see where this club goes.
“I really like it,” No. 10 Dominick Bush told The Circleville Herald. “I grew up playing with my cousins and stuff… just backyard volleyball and pass back and forth. Occasionally we would have family outings where we’d play games together as a family.”
Like the club sport, this is Bush’s first year competing in an organized setting. He noted that he “really wanted to play” the sport for a long time, but the path was not made clear for him to do just that. Now, the junior setter and outside hitter hopes to continue to uplift the club as it slowly grows and gains traction.
While the club sport is still in its infancy stages, Westfall Athletics Director Trevor Thomas stated that he is happy to see what lies in store for the team. In just its first week, Moehl was contacted by a college who communicated that it had scholarship opportunities for young lads looking to take their game to the next level.
“Anything that gives them an opportunity to get [scholarships] is something we have to look into,” Thomas said.
Below is the tentative schedule for the Westfall boys’ volleyball team:
4/14 — Home vs. Northland at 6 p.m.
4/19 — Home vs. St. Charles (DH) at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
4/22 — Away @ Centennial at 6 p.m.
4/28 — Home vs. Whetstone at 6 p.m.
4/30 — Away vs Bishop Hartley at 6 p.m.
5/3 — Home vs Reynoldsburg at 6 p.m.
5/6 — Away vs Chillicothe at 5:30 p.m.
5/10 — Away vs Olentangy Berlin at 6 p.m.