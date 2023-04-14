CHILLICOTHE — The Westfall boys’ volleyball team fell 3-1 to Chillicothe in a hard-fought battle Thursday night.
Chillicothe won the first set 25-16 and Westfall took the second set 25-19, tying the game at one apiece. Chillicothe squeezed out the win in the third set 28-26 and won the fourth set 25-11. Despite a close and hard-fought battle, the Mustangs fell 3-1 to the Chillicothe Cavaliers.
Mustangs’ Coach Chad Moehl said the plan going into the game against a tough Chillicothe team was to stretch the court, hit down the lines, and tip deep.
“If the ball wasn’t a ball you felt you could hit, find a spot to tip it in,” he said. “We did it well during a portion of game one. Then did much better throughout the rest of games two and three.”
Moehl said that his team’s serve reception was not up to par and the team gave up too many points in a row at times. But the Mustangs did a good job of keeping serves in and keeping the ball in play.
Moehl also highlighted Drew Bowers, Jackson Thomas, Alec Martin, and Avry Justus for their performances.
“Drew Bowers did a great job serving in and had some killer blocks. Jackson Thomas and Alec Martin did great setting and used lots of hitters when they had good passes. Avry Justice did wonders keeping the ball alive throughout the match.”
In a great show of sportsmanship, Chillicothe honored their seniors and even honored Westfall’s two seniors, Colton Spaniol and Drew Bowers before the start of the game.
“Our seniors were excited to get a gift and all our players respect that they can be in that position soon enough,” Moehl said.
One of the goals for the Mustangs this season was to get some wins against established teams, even though they lost Thursday night’s game against Chillicothe, they got the win against them earlier in the season.
“We’re heading in the right direction,” Moehl said. “Great thanks as well to the assistant coaches who always add to the game plans and during game adjustments.”
The Mustangs are back on the court Monday where they meet Grove City at 5:30 p.m.