WILLIAMSPORT— The Westfall Mustangs won a seventh straight Scioto Valley Conference title in wrestling over the weekend.
Up against the six other SVC schools, the Mustangs claimed three first place finishes, five second place finishes and three third place finishes by individual wrestlers. These 11 podium spots helped Westfall accumulate 245 total team points, 71 points ahead of second place Huntington, and win the school’s seventh wrestling conference title.
In the 113 weight-class, Westfall junior Antony Hoty won both of his matches to claim first place. In Hoty’s first match, he faced Adena freshman Kayla Grooms and managed to end the match with a pin in the second period. Against Unioto freshman Albery Overmyer, Hoty completed a pin in only ten seconds.
Fellow Westfall junior, Wayne Kitchen, won the 138 weight-class. Kitchen, who is a multi-sport athlete for the Mustangs, went 4-0 in the tournament to come out on top. He won three matches by pin and one by a major decision of 12-5.
The final first place finisher for the Mustangs was sophomore Bryce Wickline at 157. Wickline also wrestled a clean sheet during the tournament, finishing the day 4-0. His first three matches all ended in a pin. During the final match, against Unioto sophomore Ethan Summar, Wickline had to go the full six minutes, but ended up winning a 7-5 decision.
Freshmen Noah Furniss and Robert Matthew came in second place in the 106 and 120 weight-classes, respectively. Both weight-classes had incomplete pools and the two wrestlers finished with a 0-1 record each.
Junior Timothy Ward placed second in the 132 weight-class. Ward was 3-1 for the day, winning all three matches by pin before being pinned himself in his final match.
Sophomore Trent Walters was second at 144 after finishing the day 2-1. In his two wins, Walters pinned his opponents in under two minutes.
Junior Christopher Hossfeld came in second place at 175, the weight-class with the largest pool and the only one at the tournament to have bracket rounds. Hossfeld went 2-0 in his pool, both matches ended in quick pins, 20 and 55 seconds respectively. In the semifinal round, Hossfeld also won with a pin before facing Southeastern senior Wesley Stewart in the championship round. Stewart was able to pin Hossfeld after 1:18.
Senior Glenn Keeton III placed second in the 190 weight-class. Keeton was 1-1, winning his first match with a pin before losing his second in a 7-4 decision.
Other placers for the Mustangs included: senior Christian Furniss at 126 in third place, freshman Eli Wagner at 150 in fourth place, senior Cameron England at 215 in third place and junior Hunter Probasco at 285 in third place.
The Mustangs will compete on Feb. 25-26 at Alexander High School for the Southeast Districts Division III sectionals.