WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall Mustangs came back against the West Jefferson Roughriders Thursday evening in Williamsport after falling behind earlier in the game. Thanks to consistent hitting, the Mustangs landed another home win with the final score 7-5.
In the top of the first inning, the Roughriders of the Ohio Heritage Conference wasted no time in getting their first run on the board. Westfall answered the early offense strike by scoring a single run of their own in the bottom of the inning leaving things tied at 1-1 heading into the second.
West Jefferson’s hitters stayed patient with Westfall’s pitcher, No. 8 Nathan Johnston, tallying five total walks against him in the game. They scored another run in the top of the third after a scoreless second inning.
Westfall tied the game in the bottom of the inning scoring one more run.
The visiting Roughriders added a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning and were answered by Westfall who scored another run in the bottom of the inning, closing the deficit to just one run. 4-3
In the top of the fifth inning, West Jefferson attempted to pull away yet again with another run, leading the contest 5-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.
After the Roughriders went scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, the Mustangs then went on a rally — scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning and taking the lead at home for the first time in the contest.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Westfall’s No. 12 Luke Blackburn singled on hit out to left field driving in a fellow mustang on second to score. Westfall became patient at home plate in the later innings taking advantage of miscommunications on the defensive side as well, which contributed to their four run rally.
After some clutch pitching by relief pitcher No. 3 Titan Williams in the top of the seventh inning, Westfall landed another home win against their visiting opponents 7-5.
Both teams stayed consistent when it came to hits at home plate — Westfall with 10 and West Jefferson with nine. The Roughriders committed three team errors during the contest with Westfall committing none.
The Mustangs split time with its pitching staff on the hill with Johnston pitching for five innings and taking the win on the mound. The right-handed thrower allowed five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking five Roughriders. He also recorded 15 first pitch strikes.
In a roughly one inning relief role, fellow right-handed thrower Williams allowed no runs on two hits and recorded a pair of strikeouts.
“It’s always [a nervous feeling] when it’s close,” Head Coach Trevor Thomas told The Circleville Herald. “We played really relaxed tonight, but we stayed in there to do what we had to do.”
Thomas added that a contributing factor for the teams come-from-behind win had a lot to do with staying patient at home plate as well as taking advantage of the pitching being served.
On Monday evening, the Mustangs will welcome the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces of the Mid-State League for another non-league contest in Williamsport.