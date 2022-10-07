CHILLICOTHE — The Westfall boys’ and girls’ cross country teams earned first place during the Down on the Farm 2022 Meet.
On Wednesday night, the race was held at Dunlap Ridge Farm.
For the girls’ competition, Westfall came in first with a time of 1:14:38, in second was Paint Valley with a time of 1:19:13, and in third was Huntington with a time of 1:19:39. The Westfall girls’ team had an average time of 14:55.60.
Finishing first in the girls 3200-meter run was Westfall’s Caitlyn Shipley, in second was Westfall’s Anay Sierra, and in third was Piketon’s Kenzie Mays.
For the boys’ competition, Westfall came in first place with a time of 59:44, in second was Huntington with a time of 1:04:22 and in third was Paint Valley with a time of 1:07:11. The Westfall boys’ team had an average time of 11:56.80.
Finishing in first for the boys 3200-meter run was Huntington’s Alex Broughton, in second was Westfall’s Josh Trapp, and in third was Westfall’s Brody Clark. Only half of a second separated Broughton and Trapp.
After the Down on the Farm Meet, head coach of both teams at Westfall, Austin Ridenour, discussed the meet and how the team is looking ahead to the post season meets.
Ridenour said the boys’ team has won this meet four times out of the last five years and the girls’ team have won the past two years and placed second the two years before that.
Ridenour wanted to give a shoutout to one of the runners who improved his time from last year.
“I want to give a shout-out to Zac Scott who ran 5 and a half minutes faster than last year when he was in 8th grade,” he said. “He’s really improving a lot this year and keeps working hard.”
With the regular season winding down, Ridenour said both teams are starting to run well at the right time.
“I’m excited to see how we compete at districts and try to compete against some really good competition at the regional meets.”
In order to prepare for the post season, the team has started running faster workouts.
“We’ve done a lot of longer work up to this point but now we are starting to pick up the pace,” coach Ridenour said.
The next matchup for Westfall takes place on October 15 and is a Scioto-Valley Conference (SVC) meet at Zane Trace.