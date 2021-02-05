CIRCLEVILLE — For what was a very competitive Thursday night, the Westfall Lady Mustangs took on their visiting Scioto Valley Conference opponent — Piketon. The Lady Mustangs took the home win after toughing it out for four quarters.
Defense was the name of the game at the start of regulation. Both teams took it to one another, tying at the end of the first quarter with the score at four points apiece.
In the third quarter, the home team struggled on offense scoring only a total of seven against Piketon’s 11. For the Lady Mustangs, most of the team’s points in the first half came from No. 13 Kylee Henry who scored a 3-pointer early in the second quarter.
After halftime and some breathing room, the Lady Mustangs trotted back onto the court and would go on to turn their position around almost immediately.
In the third quarter, Westfall’s No. 11 Marissa Mullins scored eight points inside the arc. After a few contributions from teammates, Westfall went on the score 17 points in the third quarter against Piketon’s two points.
In the end, the Lady Mustangs sealed their victory with the final score 37-28.
Westfall 37, Piketon 28
Westfall 4 7 17 9 — 37
WESTFALL
Alyssa Wyman 1 0-0 2, Mahaley Farmer 5 2-4 11, Marissa Mullins 5 0-0 10, Kylee Henry 3 0-0 7, Gabby Patete 2 0-0 5 TOTALS 16 2-4 37; 3-pt field goals: 3