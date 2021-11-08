CIRCLEVILLE— Westfall volleyball lost on Saturday to rival Adena in the regional finals.
In tight sets of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-20, the Lady Mustangs were unable to take down a team that beat them twice in the regular season this year.
Though their season is over, the Lady Mustangs volleyball team has a lot to be proud of collectively and individually.
Senior Marissa Mullins was named to the All-Ohio second team and classmate Claire Latham earned an All-Ohio honorable mention.
Head Coach Stacy Caudill finishes her first year at Westfall with an overall record of 22-5 and a lot to look forward to next year with a team still filled with talent.