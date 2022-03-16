WILLIAMSPORT— The Westfall varsity chess team, which plays as part of Westfall’s esports program, defeated Coventry in close sets on Monday.
Junior Brian Schobeloch was perfect with a 2-0 record to lead the team to a 3-2 win. The team is set to face Jackson next Tuesday.
Westfall also has three other esports teams, playing Fortnite, Overwatch and Valorent. Earlier this year the OHSAA agreed to classify esports as an emerging sport starting next school year. Teams, like the four at Westfall, started the season last week and will compete once a week until the beginning of May.
This season, all Westfall esports competitions are being streamed on the high school’s official Twitch channel.
The competitions are organized by Esports Ohio, who run competitions for high school and middle school teams in over eight different online games.
Westfall started their esports program in 2020 with five teams and three games. The Mustangs now have a varsity and JV team for all four games they support.
The Valorent team plays next as they are set to face Morgan Thursday afternoon.