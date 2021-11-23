Boys and Girls cross country teams find success and growth in 2021 season
Boys team
Season results: SVC Runner Up, District Runner Up, 13th at Regionals
Individual awards and honors
Tyler Shipley and Henry Barnes, all-SVC and all-district team
Josh Trapp, all-SVC team
Coach quote
"The boys had an outstanding season outperforming our goals to start the year. We were svc runner up for the 4th straight year and D2 district runner up for the first time in school history. There’s a lot of young talent of this team and we bring back 7 of the top 8. I’m very excited for what this team can do in the coming years." —Head Coach Austin Ridenour
Girls team
Season results: SVC Runner Up, District Champs, 8th at Regionals
Individual awards and honors
Caitlyn Shipley, qualified for state championship and made the all-SVC and all-district teams
Gabby Henry, all-district team and all-SVC team
Anay Sierra, Isabel Stevens and Natalie Holland, all-SVC team
Coach quote
"The girls team had a fantastic year. Finishing svc runner up and getting district champs for the first time since 2001. The team was just 3 spots from qualifying to state as a team. This is a young team with a lot of talent on it. We return our whole team except for one next year. They will be really good for the years to come." —Head Coach Austin Ridenour