CHILLICOTHE — The Lady Mustangs put another mark in the win column last night after defeating Zane Trace. After a mixed start to the season that saw the team win big and lose several close games, the Westfall girls’ basketball team is starting to get a feel for the season.
This season, the Lady Mustangs basketball team is a mix of experienced seniors and determined underclassmen. The starting five for the Lady Mustangs on Thursday was made up of two freshmen, one sophomore and two seniors, giving head coach Zane Miller a well rounded group to work with.
Those starting five did not waste their time on the court.
Senior Marissa Mullins finished the game with 17 rebounds which helped limit Zane Trace to 33 points on the night. Offensively, Mullins led the team with 18 points and five assists.
A standout amongst the freshmen on the team last night was Paige Weiss. She was one of the starting five, marking her first varsity start, and finished the game with eight points and three assists. Wiess also made two of her three 3-pointer attempts during the game.
In the scope of a full season, the game against Zane Trace could mark a turning point for the Lady Mustangs who have struggled to win close games this season.
Head Coach Zane Miller said Friday that the team’s big focus going forward will be to win those close games.
“Two of our losses, we were winning with less than a minute left, up five up four, and just couldn't hang on,” Miller said after the game.
“A lot of that is just that they haven't been there before. They haven't been in a lot of close games.” Miller elaborated, highlighting the youth of his team that includes four freshmen.
Next week, the Lady Mustangs will be at home for two games. They face Unioto on Tuesday and Paint Valley on Thursday. Coach Miller hopes that with the win over Zane Trace and the short homestead, the team can continue to build its confidence.
Westfall 44, Zane Trace 33
WESTFALL
Alyssa Wyman 1 1-3 3, Tara Wolfe 2 0-1 4, Paige Weiss 3 0-0 8, Marissa Mullins 7 4-5 18, Gabby Patete 5 1-2 11 TOTAL 18 6-14 44; 3-pt field goals: 2