WILLIAMSPORT— The Lady Mustangs fell to the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats on Thursday night.
The game was not a tight affair, ending in a final score of 57-33. However, for a team with as many underclassmen as upperclassmen there was a lot of individual progress during the game.
Freshman Paige Weiss was 3 for 4 in 3-pointers. Weiss and fellow freshman Marianna Packer co-lead the team with nine points each.
Packer attempted seven 3-pointers, sinking one of them to add to her three 2-point field goals.
Sophomore Reese Moehl was 2-2 on the free throw line and senior Marissa Mullins was 1-2. Mullins also led the team in blocks with five.
Seven of the nine players on the Lady Mustangs made it onto the scoring sheet against Paint Valley.
Westfall is on the road for their next game when they take on Madison-Plains on Monday.
Westfall 33, Paint Valley 77
WESTFALL
Marianna Packer 4 0-0 9, Tara Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Paige Weiss 3 0-0 9, Marissa Mullins 1 1-2 3, Aubree Thomas 1 0-0 2, Reese Moehl 1 2-2 4, Gabby Patete 2 0-0 4 TOTAL 13 3-4 33; 3-pt field goals: 4