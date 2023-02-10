WILLIAMSPORT — The Westfall girls’ basketball team lost 35-43 in their regular season finale against Paint Valley Thursday night.
Westfall Coach Joseph Patete said the game plan going into the game was to try and limit the turnovers and keep Paint Valley off the boards.
“We wanted to be able to penetrate and pitch on offense. Paint Valley is a very strong and physical team. At times, we didn’t handle their defensive physicality. They were able to push us where they wanted us to go on offense.”
Despite struggling with handling Paint’s defensive physicality, Westfall outplayed them in every aspect of the game, except for taking care of the basketball. Paint forced Westfall into 28 turnovers in the game.
“We out rebounded them 35-28 and held them to 11-51 (21.5%) from the field,” Patete said.
Coach said they had trouble getting into their half-court offense.
“Paint Valley did a good job of not allowing our guards to penetrate and get in the paint. They forced us into going east and west on offense.”
Even though the Mustangs lost, the team still had a good night. Adrian Moehl scored 14 points on the night. Patete said she has been playing really well over the past ten games.
“Being a freshman, she has really adjusted to playing in a varsity game with how physically demanding it can be. She made some big shots for us last night to keep us in the game.”
Aubrey Clark also had a big night with 12 rebounds and scored 6 points. Coach said she has improved so much this year after not playing in seventh grade and playing on JV last year.
“She has adjusted very well to playing in a varsity game. She is leading us in rebounding with 8.4 per game. She controlled the paint against Paint Valley and played a huge role in us out rebounding them by seven.”
Patete said Paige Weiss had another balanced game with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Weiss suffered an injury six games ago and is just now getting somewhat healthy.
Marianna Packer had 5 points and 5 rebounds on the night. Patete said every game she always draws the other team’s best player.
“She also played very well defensively on Kendall Dye, holding her to 2-13 from the field.”
On Wednesday the Mustangs will face off against Wellston in their postseason Sectional game. Patete said the team is going to spend a lot of time watching Wellston on film.
“They are a good matchup for us next Wednesday. They have some good guards and size in the paint. If we limit our turnovers, we will have an excellent chance of winning.”
Now that the regular season has ended and the Mustangs are preparing for the postseason, Patete reflects on the progress of the team throughout the season.
“The girls have really shown a lot of growth this season and with everyone returning next season, we are on the right path to putting Westfall girls’ basketball back on the map.”