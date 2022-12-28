Westfall Girls' Golf Team has Second-best Team Finish at States

CIRCLEVILLE — In early October, Westfall's golf team carved out a piece of school history.
When 11 teams competed in the 2022 District Tournament, Westfall captured first place and advanced to the State Tournament.
Westfall placed 7th at the State Tournament, which is the second-best team finish in Westfall girls’ golf history. This was Marianna Packer’s and Paige Weiss’ first state appearance, Alexa Oney’s second, and the third appearance for Maddie and Emily Cook. Weiss had the best score in the state by a sophomore with a score of 171.
After the State Tournament, Mustangs’ Coach Jonathan Barker discussed how the team did and how much fun the team had.
“The team was a picture on consistency as they have been all year,” he said. “I don’t feel like the “big stage” affected them for a moment. To be successful in golf, staying in the shot is so crucial.”
The 2022 season may have just ended for the Westfall golf team, but they are already looking to improve in the offseason.
“I know we have some friends at other schools that might be motivated to work harder to get there next year, but I think getting to go is an even bigger motivating factor to get back there again next year,” Barker said. “Losing (seniors) Emily and Maddie this year will be tough to overcome, but we are going to give it our best in the offseason.”
Flash back to the District when Westfall and Circleville hit the links pretty hard, but at the end of the day, the Lady Mustangs triumphed with a score of 357 and the Lady Tigers at 372.
Scoring for Circleville was Elaina Seeley with 85, Izzy Seeley with 92, Sharp with 101, Perini with 94, and Barthelmas with 126.
Scoring for Westfall was Weiss with 90, Emily Cook with 82, Maddie Cook with 89, Oney with 103, and Packer with 96.
