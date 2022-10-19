COLUMBUS — During two days of intense competition, the Westfall girls’ golf team placed 7th in the OHSAA Division II Girls’ State Championship.
The Championship was held October 14-15 at The Ohio State University Golf Course and 12 teams competed for the title. In first place was Columbus Academy with a score of 647, in second place was Garaway with 670, and in third place was Independence with a score of 691. Westfall placed 7th, which is the second-best team finish in Westfall girls’ golf history.
After the State Tournament, Mustangs’ Coach Jonathan Barker discussed how the team did and how much fun the team had.
“The team was a picture on consistency as they have been all year,” he said. “I don’t feel like the “big stage” affected them for a moment. To be successful in golf, staying in the shot is so crucial.”
Barker also talked about the challenges his team faced during the tournament. He said the wind was nothing to downplay and he believes there would have been lower scores across the board if there had been calmer conditions.
“At that level there are no stroke levels, so a couple big numbers popped up on the scorecard, but we kept our composure and recovered from those nicely on the following holes,” he said. “We didn’t put any balls in the water, and really only a handful of shots from the sand, and there are bunkers everywhere out there!”
Barker discussed some highlights that his team had during the tournament.
“Marianna Packer had a chip in on Saturday, which was cool since she had her first ever chip in at districts then did it at states.”
This was Packer’s and Paige Weiss’ first state appearance, Alexa Oney’s second, and the third appearance for Maddie and Emily Cook. Weiss had the best score in the state by a sophomore with a score of 171.
Barker stressed that even though the team stayed focused and played well, they also had a lot of fun. The team ate dinner together on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night.
“On Friday we did Hibachi which I was surprised to find out was the first time for most of the team,” he said.
The 2022 season may have just ended for the Westfall golf team, but they are already looking to improve in the offseason.
“I know we have some friends at other schools that might be motivated to work harder to get there next year, but I think getting to go is an even bigger motivating factor to get back there again next year,” Barker said. “Losing (seniors) Emily and Maddie this year will be tough to overcome, but we are going to give it our best in the offseason.”